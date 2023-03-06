Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Grows By 13.6%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

