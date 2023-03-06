Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Increases By 18.4%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSI remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,586. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

