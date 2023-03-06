Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Drops By 23.5%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCAHW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

