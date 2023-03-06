Short Interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expands By 5.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $24,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lithium Americas

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

