Short Interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expands By 5.8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $24,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

