Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 9.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,090.0 days.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Proximus has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.