Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Grows By 9.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 467,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,090.0 days.
Proximus Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Proximus has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $18.18.
Proximus Company Profile
