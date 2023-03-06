Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 18.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
Spectral Medical stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Spectral Medical
