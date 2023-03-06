Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 18.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Spectral Medical stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

