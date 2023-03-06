Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Declines By 13.7%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Subaru Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Subaru has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

