Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Declines By 13.7%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Subaru Trading Up 1.5 %

Subaru Company Profile

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 39,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Subaru has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

