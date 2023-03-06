Shutterstock’s (SSTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

