Siacoin (SC) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $208.13 million and $6.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,453.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00400889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00087991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00667244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00552321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,403,832,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

