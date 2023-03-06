Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 960,714 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

