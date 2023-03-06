Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ZZZ traded up C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$25.32. The company had a trading volume of 127,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,279. The stock has a market cap of C$906.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.98. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7565789 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

