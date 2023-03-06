SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNCAF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

