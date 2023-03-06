SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$37.00 at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE SNC traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.80. 437,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,573. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

