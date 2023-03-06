Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Buys £9,932.32 in Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) insider Lesley Watt bought 43,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.32 ($11,985.42).

Sosandar Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Sosandar stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Monday. Sosandar Plc has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 31.69 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.22. The firm has a market cap of £60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

