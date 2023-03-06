Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Buys £9,932.32 in Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) insider Lesley Watt bought 43,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.32 ($11,985.42).
Sosandar Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of Sosandar stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Monday. Sosandar Plc has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 31.69 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.22. The firm has a market cap of £60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31.
About Sosandar
