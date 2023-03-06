Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 834,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.