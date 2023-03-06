Spectris (LON:SXS) Given New GBX 3,870 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,470 ($41.87) to GBX 3,870 ($46.70) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.04) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Spectris stock traded up GBX 47 ($0.57) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,575 ($43.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,619 ($43.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,211.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,052.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,372.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

