Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,683,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

