State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.