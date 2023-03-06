Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading Down 6.7%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.76. 241,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 546,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $878.59 million, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

