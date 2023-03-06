STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$9.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE STEP opened at C$4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$302.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.85.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

