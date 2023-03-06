Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$17.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems stock remained flat at $11.01 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

