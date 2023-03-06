Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 373% compared to the average volume of 2,332 call options.

Vistra Stock Up 13.2 %

Vistra stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

