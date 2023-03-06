StockNews.com Downgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
ICD opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $169,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
