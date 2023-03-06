StockNews.com Downgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.02. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $169,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

