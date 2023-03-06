StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
SunOpta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a PE ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.67.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.