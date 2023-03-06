StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a PE ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

