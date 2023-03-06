StockNews.com Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

