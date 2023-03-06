StockNews.com Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.