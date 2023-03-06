StockNews.com Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

