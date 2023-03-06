Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $78.19 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $78.19 million and $3.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.78 or 0.06993587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00073451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,781,441 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies’ needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.

The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.

On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.

In the [official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement](https://www.stratisplatform.com/2020/09/25/introducing-strax/), Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:

Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.

STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period.

Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.