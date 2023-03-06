Substratum Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $232,472.45 and $156.41 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00038275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00219310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.07 or 1.00001532 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00038251 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $132.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.