Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $145.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

