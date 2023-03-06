Sweat Economy 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $42.28 million and $2.58 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,300,951,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,017,263,134 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

