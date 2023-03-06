Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $41.24 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,297,968,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,523,463 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

