Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.49 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Synapse has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $196.49 million and $13.85 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

