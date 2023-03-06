Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.77. 376,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,933. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

