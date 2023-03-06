Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.58% of Tenet Healthcare worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,690,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

NYSE THC opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

