Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Raised by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises about 2.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $60.78. 340,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

