Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

Terex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TEX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 690,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,180. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

