Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 785,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 327,813 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $45.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TX. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Ternium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ternium by 2.7% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Featured Articles

