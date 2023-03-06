Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TFG traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9.95 ($0.12). 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737. Tetragon Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.56 ($0.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

