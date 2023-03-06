Tetragon Financial Group Limited (TFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TFG stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 9.95 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737. The firm has a market cap of £8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Tetragon Financial Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.56 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.68.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

