Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,544 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.83. 266,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,579. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

