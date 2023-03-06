The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Aaron’s Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $12.78. 854,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,614. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $391.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -236.84%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.