The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andersons Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. 122,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

