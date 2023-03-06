The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for about 4.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 841,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.51. 17,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.