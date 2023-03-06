The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for about 4.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 841,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:NTB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.51. 17,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.
