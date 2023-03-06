The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

