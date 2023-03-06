The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,895 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 693,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,198. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

