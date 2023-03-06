The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $155.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.15. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

