The Debt Box 24 Hour Volume Tops $121,604.40 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $121,604.40 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $20.21 or 0.00090055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

