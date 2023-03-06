The Debt Box 24 Hour Volume Tops $121,604.40 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $121,604.40 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $20.21 or 0.00090055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00423283 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.33 or 0.28611115 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.
The Debt Box Profile
The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Debt Box Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
