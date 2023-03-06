The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

