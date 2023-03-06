The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Sell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 543,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.