The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

